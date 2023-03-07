Michael Jordan brought the literal heat in his 1996–1997 season, setting the stage for one of basketball's most transformative moments. In game five of The Finals—Jordan's famous "flu game"—he scored 38 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists against the Utah Jazz, all with a temperature of 39°C. His enduring drive ultimately helped lead his team to another title, serving as inspiration for the technology and construction of the AJ 12.