      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned

      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

      509,000₫

      Multi-Colour
      The Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Socks bring comfort to your day with extra cushioning under the heel and forefoot and a snug, supportive arch band. Sweat-wicking power and breathability up top help keep your feet dry and cool to help push you through that extra set.

      • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
      • Style: DH3822-902

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Comfortable socks

        T R. - 30 Jan 2022

        Great socks, very comfortable. Good looking designs in the pack.