Year after year, season after season, the courts may change, but the players keep coming back. Celebrating women's basketball communities around the world, this special Air Jordan 5 Low 'Girls That Hoop' is inspired by the washed-out colours and tones seen on the same gritty outdoor courts they play on. Using soft leathers, colours like Arctic Orange and Siren Red pay homage to the outdoor courts that have braved the elements and brightly refurbished ones alike.

SKU: DA8016-806