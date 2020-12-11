5,279,000₫

After making an appearance on the runway in New York earlier this year, this collaboration with Tokyo-based fashion label AMBUSH is finally ready for release. As the first female designer to partner with Nike and the National Basketball Association (NBA), AMBUSH® founder Yoon Ahn delivers a vibrant creation defined by signature, co-branded detailing and basketball-inspired aesthetics.



In recognition of Japanese bike, car and truck culture, the Dunk's original proportions are re-imagined, with Swooshes extending beyond the heel like bike pipes. "I thought, 'how can I make the shoes almost look like this moving thing?'" says Ahn. A prominent heel counter showcases a debossed wordmark on the shoe's rear, with co-branded sockliners and tongue tags providing an additional, subtle twist on classic features.