6,609,000₫

When the Air Jordan 2 debuted in 1986, it was the first sneaker to bring luxury detail to a peak sport-performance silhouette. Made in Italy, original pairs featured a premium look and feel that quickly earned them an iconic spot in Air Jordan history. Inspired by the heritage and impact of this legendary sneaker, Off-White™ designer Virgil Abloh now adds to the legacy with his own personal homage to the Air Jordan 2 Low.

Abloh's creative spark began with a question: If an Air Jordan 2 was pulled directly from a time capsule, what would it look like? So, for the first time in Nike's history, a sneaker was reverse-engineered from an original pair in the DNA Archive using three-dimensional scans of an exact pair MJ had laced up. The design process yielded unique results: Because no two sneakers crumble the same way, the left and right pair of each Air Jordan 2 x Off-White™ has a different cracked midsole for accurate representation.

Adorned with an Off-White™ cable tie, each pair features MJ's signature printed in a different place, recalling how he'd sign his own pairs and give them away to kids after games. Step into an Air Jordan heirloom with this latest Off-White™ collab.

SKU: DJ4375-004