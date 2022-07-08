Nina Chanel Abney's undefinable style steers the Air Jordan 2 into a bold new lane. Maintaining the sleek look of the '86 icon, this version harnesses Abney's artistic sensibility to make a powerful statement. The rich mixture of textures on the upper is highlighted by artisan detailing, a new perf pattern and flashes of Malachite. And check out the oversized hangtag, Abney's pop-surrealist take on a double-teamed MJ breaking free from defenders. Her illustration, full of angular figures and vibrant colours, jumps to life from the ornate silver frame. The attention to detail doesn't stop there—the shoebox itself is covered in Abney's art, building anticipation for what's inside and serving another reminder that creativity can't be contained.

SKU: DQ0560-160