In September 1985, Nike and MJ launched the Air Jordan 1. A month later, they were "banned" by the league. Although the AJ1 is a sports and streetwear icon now, back when the sneakers debuted, they were highly disruptive and instantly revolutionary. While the league may have tried to stop MJ from lacing up in the original AJ1, they couldn't do anything to temper the fans, so "They Can't Stop You From Wearing Them" became a defiant rallying cry. Now, the spirit of the sneaker is brought to life through the 'Rebellionaire' Air Jordan 1, which features that same not-so-subtle reminder printed all over the style's upper, and includes a Red "X" mark on the heel to commemorate the birth of the banned legend.

SKU: 555088-036