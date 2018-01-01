STOP GOING
THROUGH
THE MOTIONSGone are days of endless exercise.
Doing the same thing over and over and
expecting results. Training takes mindless
repetition and turns it into progress by
knowing what you’re doing and why
you’re doing it.
START GOING
FOR PROGRESSAnybody can create a workout plan that’s
tough. But it takes intelligent training to get
results. No matter your activity or fitness
level, a training plan with the right mix of
focus, intensity and recovery will move you
forward. Set a goal and get after it.
START A TRAINING PLAN
START
TRAININGThe Nike Training Club app is a
smarter, more effective way to train.Whether you’re a beginner or looking
to push your fitness further, adaptive plans
that mix strength, endurance and mobility
adjust to your progress.Get going with a training plan.
TRAIN IN TRAINING GEARBurpees go up, down, back and out.
You lunge side to side. When you train,
you move in every direction. Training
gear is designed to give you the stability
and support for every way you move.