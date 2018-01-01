ADDED TO CART
KYRIE IRVING

KYRIE IRVING

KYRIE IRVING Kyrie is the ultimate creator on the court. Through his style of play, he is well respected. His peers see
him as shifty, unpredictable and unmatched when it comes to stopping and starting in an instant.

FIND YOUR GROOVE: KYRIE 4
P2_Copy.jpg

FIND YOUR GROOVE:
KYRIE 4 A smothering defence can wreak havoc on your game,
causing the court to feel congested.

All you want is what Kyrie wants—space to crossover,
to cut, to spin, to step back—space to get a bucket.

All you need is what Kyrie has—the cut-sharpening,
defender-shaking decoupled outsole of the Kyrie 4.

KYRIE 4 'THINK TWICE'
BBALL_HUB_DT_1221_KYRIE4_P3B.jpg
BBALL_HUB_DT_1221_KYRIE4_P3C.jpg
SP18_BBALL_HUB_DT_0106_KYRIE4-TT_P3D.jpg
P4_Copy.jpg

KYRIE 4 'THINK TWICE' Kyrie knows that to shock the world, you need a fearlessness that challenges conventional wisdom. Having
a mind of your own creates open conversations and imaginative discussions. 'Think Twice' honours
Kyrie's personal philosophy of 'Just Be You', and his belief that you need to challenge
yourself to look beyond the horizon of what you already think and know.

KYRIE'S GAME-DAY KIT

KYRIE'S GAME-DAY KIT Represent Kyrie and his Boston Celtics in official NBA player apparel.

BBALL_HUB_DT_1221_KYRIE4_P5.jpg
P9_CTA.jpg
Header_Copy.png

CUSTOMISE KYRIE SHOES WITH NIKEiD Customise your Kyrie 3 with team colours, your name or number, and the sole of your choice.

BBALL_HUB_DT_1221_KYRIE4_P6.jpg
P7_CTA.jpg
BBALL_HUB_DT_1221_KYRIE4_P8.jpg
BBALL_HUB_DT_1221_KYRIE4_SIG.jpg
