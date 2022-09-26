ข้ามไปยังเนื้อหาหลัก
      วัสดุที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม

      Nike Court Legacy Next Nature

      รองเท้าผู้หญิง

      ฿2,400

      Nike Court Legacy Next Nature เป็นคู่เก่งเหนือกาลเวลาในดีไซน์ที่ผลิตจากวัสดุรีไซเคิลอย่างน้อย 20% ตามน้ำหนัก พร้อมยกย่องประวัติศาสตร์ที่หยั่งรากอยู่ในวัฒนธรรมเทนนิส ดีไซน์แนวเรโทรและหนังลายกรวดให้คุณได้ผสานกีฬาเข้ากับแฟชั่น รวมถึงให้คุณรักษ์โลกในแบบที่ดูดี

      • สีที่แสดง: ดำ/Volt/Team Orange/ขาว
      • สไตล์: DH3161-001

      ไซส์และความพอดี

      • ถ้าเล็กไป เราแนะนำให้เลือกขนาดใหญ่ขึ้นครึ่งไซส์

      การจัดส่งและคืนสินค้าฟรี

      จัดส่งสินค้าฟรีสำหรับคำสั่งซื้อที่มีมูลค่า 5500 บาท ขึ้นไป


      กรุงเทพมหานคร:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-6 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 2-4 วันทำการ
      สมุทรปราการ:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 4-7 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ
      เมืองนนทบุรี:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 4-7 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ
      จังหวัดอื่น:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 5-8 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ

      คำสั่งซื้อจะดำเนินการและส่งมอบในวันจันทร์-ศุกร์ เว้นวันหยุดนักขัตฤกษ์
      ยกเว้นวันหยุดเทศกาลสำหรับสมาชิก Nike ฟรีค่าขนส่งในกรณีคืนสินค้า. ข้อยกเว้นของนโยบายการคืนสินค้า

      วิธีการผลิต

      • สินค้าชิ้นนี้ได้รับการดีไซน์อย่างมีความรับผิดชอบโดยใช้ประโยชน์จากวัสดุรีไซเคิลซึ่งแปรรูปจากขยะเหลือใช้ของผู้บริโภคและเศษวัสดุส่วนเกินจากกระบวนการผลิต บนเส้นทางสู่การลดปริมาณคาร์บอนและของเสียให้เป็นศูนย์ หนึ่งในขั้นตอนที่สำคัญมากที่สุดสำหรับเราคือการเลือกใช้วัสดุ เพราะในสินค้าแต่ละชิ้น วัสดุมีส่วนในการปล่อยฟุตพริ้นท์มากกว่า 70% การนำทั้งพลาสติก เส้นด้าย และผ้า ซึ่งเป็นวัสดุที่มีอยู่แล้วมาใช้ซ้ำนั้นจะช่วยให้การปล่อยมลพิษจากทางเราลดลงอย่างมีนัยสำคัญ เป้าหมายของเราคือการใช้วัสดุรีไซเคิลให้ได้มากที่สุดโดยไม่ลดทอนประสิทธิภาพ ความทนทาน และสไตล์
      • ดูเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับการเดินทาง Move to Zero ของเราสู่การลดปริมาณคาร์บอนและของเสียให้เป็นศูนย์ ทั้งวิธีที่เราพยายามออกแบบสินค้าโดยคำนึงถึงสิ่งแวดล้อมและวิธีที่เราพยายามช่วยปกป้องอนาคตของที่ที่เราอาศัยและลงเล่น

      รีวิว (29)

      4.1 ดาว

      • f3e0cc05-9a36-4da0-a629-ad3282477f29 - 27 ก.ย. 2565

        So cute! I agree with the description that they do run small, I sized up a half size and they fit perfectly! Usually I’m a size 8, but I purchased 8.5. Can’t wait to wear these shoes this fall.

      • a579fc8b-cd68-4d8b-86a0-382dde8af8bc - 15 ก.ค. 2565

        I love these trainers! I’ve had a similar pair from another brand and they were super hard and rigid. These look really slick and are crazy comfortable! Just ordered a second pair as I don’t want to risk not being able to get another pair when these get grubby 😅

      • Nature Calls

        Clary - 24 พ.ค. 2565

        The Nike Court Legacy Next Nature are not only great because they are eco friendly, but because they can be worn for casual wear, workouts, and even business casual attire. The all white makes it possible to wear them with almost everything. I was a bit hesitant about their comfort level because of the fact that they are made from recycled material but I worn them for 7.5 hours at work where I am on my feet most of the time, and they did well. The one thing I would change is maybe make the swoosh black but other than that they are great!