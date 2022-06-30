Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage ได้รับคำชมจากวงการสตรีทสำหรับความเรียบง่ายและความสบายในแบบคลาสสิก วันนี้กลับมาพร้อมสไตล์เรียบๆ ในลุคแบบรองเท้าบาสระดับตำนาน คู่นี้โดดเด่นด้วยรายละเอียดหนังกลับงามหยด ดีไซน์ Swoosh แบบเรโทร และส่วนหุ้มข้อที่นุ่มสุดยอด เป็นคู่เก่งที่ขาดไม่ได้ซึ่งพร้อมพาคุณไปทุกที่
4.4 ดาว
1add9966-5906-453a-82f6-0cac37934d6a - 01 ก.ค. 2565
Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.
T M. - 31 ม.ค. 2565
After literally one wear to work (in an office where i sat mostly and im not hard on sneakers), it looks like ive had these for over a year. wrinkled, worn look. Very disappointed. May contact for refund.
H P. - 25 ม.ค. 2565
Nice shoes pretty awesome