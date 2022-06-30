ข้ามไปยังเนื้อหาหลัก
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage

      รองเท้าผู้ชาย

      ฿3,100

      ได้รับความนิยมสูง
      ดำ/Sail/ดำ/ขาว
      ขาว/Sail/ดำ
      ขาว/Chlorophyll/Sail/Medium Blue
      ดีไซน์สินค้า Nike By You ของคุณเอง

      Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage ได้รับคำชมจากวงการสตรีทสำหรับความเรียบง่ายและความสบายในแบบคลาสสิก วันนี้กลับมาพร้อมสไตล์เรียบๆ ในลุคแบบรองเท้าบาสระดับตำนาน คู่นี้โดดเด่นด้วยรายละเอียดหนังกลับงามหยด ดีไซน์ Swoosh แบบเรโทร และส่วนหุ้มข้อที่นุ่มสุดยอด เป็นคู่เก่งที่ขาดไม่ได้ซึ่งพร้อมพาคุณไปทุกที่

      • สีที่แสดง: ขาว/Sail/ดำ
      • สไตล์: DA6364-101

      การจัดส่งและคืนสินค้าฟรี

      จัดส่งสินค้าฟรีสำหรับคำสั่งซื้อที่มีมูลค่า 5500 บาท ขึ้นไป


      กรุงเทพมหานคร:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-6 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 2-4 วันทำการ
      สมุทรปราการ:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 4-7 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ
      เมืองนนทบุรี:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 4-7 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ
      จังหวัดอื่น:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 5-8 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ

      คำสั่งซื้อจะดำเนินการและส่งมอบในวันจันทร์-ศุกร์ เว้นวันหยุดนักขัตฤกษ์
      ยกเว้นวันหยุดเทศกาลสำหรับสมาชิก Nike ฟรีค่าขนส่งในกรณีคืนสินค้า. ข้อยกเว้นของนโยบายการคืนสินค้า

      รีวิว (59)

      4.4 ดาว

      • Orange Tongue

        1add9966-5906-453a-82f6-0cac37934d6a - 01 ก.ค. 2565

        Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.

      • One time wear

        T M. - 31 ม.ค. 2565

        After literally one wear to work (in an office where i sat mostly and im not hard on sneakers), it looks like ive had these for over a year. wrinkled, worn look. Very disappointed. May contact for refund.

      • Loves

        H P. - 25 ม.ค. 2565

        Nice shoes pretty awesome