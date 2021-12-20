Air Force 1 Mid '07 คือทุกสิ่งที่คุณรู้จักเป็นอย่างดี ส่วนหุ้มชั้นนอกเฉียบ ส่วนเน้นสีสด และมีส่วนสะท้อนแสงลงตัวที่ทำให้คุณเปล่งประกาย ส่วนหุ้มข้อปานกลางบุนวมพร้อมสายรัดแบบตีนตุ๊กแกสุดคลาสสิกเพิ่มความสบายแบบบาสในตำนาน ส่วนรูระบายอากาศที่ปลายเท้าก็ช่วยให้รู้สึกเย็นสบายเสมอ
จัดส่งสินค้าฟรีสำหรับคำสั่งซื้อที่มีมูลค่า 5500 บาท ขึ้นไป
คำสั่งซื้อจะดำเนินการและส่งมอบในวันจันทร์-ศุกร์ เว้นวันหยุดนักขัตฤกษ์
ยกเว้นวันหยุดเทศกาลสำหรับสมาชิก Nike ฟรีค่าขนส่งในกรณีคืนสินค้า. ข้อยกเว้นของนโยบายการคืนสินค้า
4.8 ดาว
M S. - 21 ธ.ค. 2564
So recently I bought a friend some AF1’s. He likes the style of the shoe. I think he has been Enjoying them so far .
SangT12 - 01 ธ.ค. 2564
This is the cleanest shoe you'll ever find. Since it's the first time getting AF, it was weird trying it on because they weren't as comfy as my running shoes. It's also a little squeaky when you walk with it. But overall, id recommend it.
J O. - 20 พ.ย. 2564
It is always a great feeling getting a fresh pair of Nikes! I definitely recommend the Nike Air Force 1 Mids in both colors. I have both colors and this is my 3rd pair of mids, they’re comfortable once you re-lace them, and can go with every outfit.