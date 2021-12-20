ข้ามไปยังเนื้อหาหลัก
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

      รองเท้าผู้ชาย

      ฿3,600

      ได้รับความนิยมสูง
      ขาว/ขาว
      ดีไซน์สินค้า Nike By You ของคุณเอง

      Air Force 1 Mid '07 คือทุกสิ่งที่คุณรู้จักเป็นอย่างดี ส่วนหุ้มชั้นนอกเฉียบ ส่วนเน้นสีสด และมีส่วนสะท้อนแสงลงตัวที่ทำให้คุณเปล่งประกาย ส่วนหุ้มข้อปานกลางบุนวมพร้อมสายรัดแบบตีนตุ๊กแกสุดคลาสสิกเพิ่มความสบายแบบบาสในตำนาน ส่วนรูระบายอากาศที่ปลายเท้าก็ช่วยให้รู้สึกเย็นสบายเสมอ

      • สีที่แสดง: ขาว/ขาว
      • สไตล์: CW2289-111

      การจัดส่งและคืนสินค้าฟรี

      จัดส่งสินค้าฟรีสำหรับคำสั่งซื้อที่มีมูลค่า 5500 บาท ขึ้นไป


      กรุงเทพมหานคร:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-6 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 2-4 วันทำการ
      สมุทรปราการ:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 4-7 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ
      เมืองนนทบุรี:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 4-7 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ
      จังหวัดอื่น:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 5-8 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ

      คำสั่งซื้อจะดำเนินการและส่งมอบในวันจันทร์-ศุกร์ เว้นวันหยุดนักขัตฤกษ์
      ยกเว้นวันหยุดเทศกาลสำหรับสมาชิก Nike ฟรีค่าขนส่งในกรณีคืนสินค้า. ข้อยกเว้นของนโยบายการคืนสินค้า

      รีวิว (34)

      4.8 ดาว

      • Good Gift

        M S. - 21 ธ.ค. 2564

        So recently I bought a friend some AF1’s. He likes the style of the shoe. I think he has been Enjoying them so far .

      • Great shoe, but squeaky

        SangT12 - 01 ธ.ค. 2564

        This is the cleanest shoe you'll ever find. Since it's the first time getting AF, it was weird trying it on because they weren't as comfy as my running shoes. It's also a little squeaky when you walk with it. But overall, id recommend it.

      • The Nike Air Force 1 Mids are stylish, comfortable, securing, and very durable

        J O. - 20 พ.ย. 2564

        It is always a great feeling getting a fresh pair of Nikes! I definitely recommend the Nike Air Force 1 Mids in both colors. I have both colors and this is my 3rd pair of mids, they’re comfortable once you re-lace them, and can go with every outfit.