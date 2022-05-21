ข้ามไปยังเนื้อหาหลัก
|

คำค้นหายอดนิยม

คำแนะนำอันดับสูงสุด

      วัสดุที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

      รองเท้าผู้หญิง

      ฿3,500

      ได้รับความนิยมสูง

      อยู่เหนือทุกการเล่น รองเท้าผลิตจากวัสดุรีไซเคิลอย่างน้อย 20% ตามน้ำหนัก เป็นคู่ออริจินัลที่เคยขีดเขียนประวัติศาสตร์สนีกเกอร์และในวันนี้ได้รับการปรับโฉมด้วยหนังสังเคราะห์

      • สีที่แสดง: ขาว/ดำ/Metallic Silver/ขาว
      • สไตล์: DC9486-101

      วิธีการผลิต

      • สินค้าชิ้นนี้ได้รับการดีไซน์อย่างมีความรับผิดชอบโดยใช้ประโยชน์จากวัสดุรีไซเคิลซึ่งแปรรูปจากขยะเหลือใช้ของผู้บริโภคและเศษวัสดุส่วนเกินจากกระบวนการผลิต บนเส้นทางสู่การลดปริมาณคาร์บอนและของเสียให้เป็นศูนย์ หนึ่งในขั้นตอนที่สำคัญมากที่สุดสำหรับเราคือการเลือกใช้วัสดุ เพราะในสินค้าแต่ละชิ้น วัสดุมีส่วนในการปล่อยฟุตพริ้นท์มากกว่า 70% การนำทั้งพลาสติก เส้นด้าย และผ้า ซึ่งเป็นวัสดุที่มีอยู่แล้วมาใช้ซ้ำนั้นจะช่วยให้การปล่อยมลพิษจากทางเราลดลงอย่างมีนัยสำคัญ เป้าหมายของเราคือการใช้วัสดุรีไซเคิลให้ได้มากที่สุดโดยไม่ลดทอนประสิทธิภาพ ความทนทาน และสไตล์
      • ดูเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับการเดินทาง Move to Zero ของเราสู่การลดปริมาณคาร์บอนและของเสียให้เป็นศูนย์ ทั้งวิธีที่เราพยายามออกแบบสินค้าโดยคำนึงถึงสิ่งแวดล้อมและวิธีที่เราพยายามช่วยปกป้องอนาคตของที่ที่เราอาศัยและลงเล่น

      รีวิว (38)

      4.7 ดาว

      • Comfy, light shoe!

        Lvalle16 - 21 พ.ค. 2565

        I really like, still do these shoes! Their fairly light compared to others and the fit is good. I can’t say I really love the colors but again, this is more for function than style for me. I’m a mom of 4, so I need a sneaker that’s light and great for running after little ones! I’ve worn them multiple times all day and at first, it did take some breaking in to but honestly, that’s all shoes for me usually. Wouldn’t change anything except better color options.

      • Average comfort

        AF1 - 20 พ.ค. 2565

        The style is as expected. Cute and sporty. The comfort is average, they are a little stiff and rub the back of my heels.

      • Love these shoes

        Rachel - 19 พ.ค. 2565

        I absolutely love these shoes. I get complimented on them all the time. They are so comfy and go great with any outfit.

      ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

      จำกัดไม่เกินหนึ่งคู่รองเท้าต่อลูกค้าหนึ่งท่าน