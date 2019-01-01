The Flyknit Difference

The light and plush yet strong Flyknit yarns provide padding, stretch, support, and breathability exactly where KD needs it. “The Flyknit for Kevin is different from the Flyknit for LeBron and Kobe. They each need a different fit and feel,” Chang explains. “The KD11 in particular uses yarns to create a lofted effect, which gives it plush padding and comfort. This is something we haven’t done before with Flyknit in Nike Basketball.”