Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Bottoms
        3. /
      3. Shorts

      Boys' Grey Shorts

      Shorts
      Kids 
      (1)
      Boys
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (1)
      Grey
      Sports 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      €29.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts (Extended Size)
      €29.99
      Nike Multi
      Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Graphic Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Multi
      Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Graphic Training Shorts
      €22.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Athletics
      Nike Dri-FIT Athletics Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Training Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Athletics
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Training Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Older Kids' Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Older Kids' Football Shorts
      €22.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Shorts
      €17.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Shorts
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Goalkeeper
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Goalkeeper
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €39.99
      Liverpool F.C. Academy Pro
      Liverpool F.C. Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. Academy Pro
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €27.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
      €29.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Football Shorts
      €22.99
      England 2022/23 Stadium Goalkeeper
      England 2022/23 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      England 2022/23 Stadium Goalkeeper
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €34.99
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Goalkeeper
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Goalkeeper
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €39.99

      Boys' grey shorts: lightweight styles for easy movement

      What makes our grey shorts for boys ideal for running, jumping and lunging? Well, they're crafted from lightweight and breathable fabric that allows young athletes to move freely. Added stretch means they can flex in all directions, whether they're chasing down a football or learning to lift in the gym. Expect dark charcoal shades alongside light greys, as well as striking patterns and bold graphics, so they can find a style to suit their unique taste. Look out for our club-branded football shorts, which feature teams' shields embroidered on the legs for an extra dash of authenticity.

      Constructed from high-quality materials, our Nike grey boys' shorts are designed to last. Our fabrics provide the perfect balance of flexibility and structure, so the shorts maintain their shape after exercise and regular washing. Flat seams help to prevent irritation, so young players can focus on the challenge at hand. Plus, stretchy waistbands mean they can enjoy a snug fit that moves with them as they play. For added security, drawstring cords can be tied at the front to hold the shorts in place.

      On laid-back days, they can kick back in a pair of cotton-rich boys' grey shorts. The jersey fabric has a cosy feel ideal for younger kids. Plus, options with fleecy textures enhance the snug effect. When the intensity rises, reach for a pair of grey shorts for boys made with Dri-FIT technology. It's formulated to wick sweat away from the skin, so it can dry quickly—keeping young sports stars cool and comfortable. Meanwhile, mesh panels and perforated material enhance breathability, so they can play harder and for longer.