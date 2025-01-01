Nike running shoes with support: cushion your feet
Running on the roads can be tough on your legs. That's why it's important to wear supportive running shoes. Roads aren't soft like trails or tracks, meaning the ground absorbs less of the impact, leaving your feet and knees to take the hit. Our trainers are specially designed to cushion and support your feet as they make repetitive strides on hard, even surfaces. You can expect maximum comfort while reducing the risk of injury.
Here at Nike, we've spent a lot of time deep-diving into the science behind what happens to your foot when it strikes down on hard surfaces, like roads. Why? Because we want you to be able to perform at your best, season after season, and year after year. Nike running shoes with support are designed to control the way your foot rolls inward and distribute impact during landing. They're also designed to support your arches, with extra cushioning in the midfoot and arch area.
We've given our supportive running shoes higher stack heights to help absorb the shock of impact. Foam midsoles with an Air Zoom unit in the forefoot create a stable platform without compromising performance. Look out for breathable engineered mesh uppers in high-heat zones—designed to help you stay cool as you rack up the miles. Meanwhile, our waffle outsoles give you superior grip and traction if the road is wet or slippery.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose supportive running shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.