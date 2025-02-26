  1. Clothing
Sports Shorts

Men
Women
Boys
Girls
Sale
Black
Blue
Grey
White
Lifestyle
Running
Football
Training & Gym
Yoga
Basketball
American Football
Baseball
Golf
Tennis
Athletics
Walking
Outdoor
Volleyball
Netball
Dance
Cheerleading
Cycling
HIIT
Loose
Tech Fleece
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
€59.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
€24.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
€39.99
Nike Dri-FIT Academy
Nike Dri-FIT Academy Kids' Football Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Academy
Kids' Football Shorts
€17.99
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Camo Training Shorts
Sold Out
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Camo Training Shorts
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
€39.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€39.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Sportswear Alumni
Nike Sportswear Alumni Men's French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Alumni
Men's French Terry Shorts
Nike Multi Tech
Nike Multi Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT ADV Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT ADV Training Shorts
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Diamond Shorts (Plus Size)
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Diamond Shorts (Plus Size)
Nike Trail Stride
Nike Trail Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail Stride
Men's 18cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€64.99
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Diamond Shorts
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Diamond Shorts
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€44.99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€29.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
€34.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
€34.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
€74.99
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Miami Heat Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€69.99
Brooklyn Nets 2024/25 Statement Edition
Brooklyn Nets 2024/25 Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Brooklyn Nets 2024/25 Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
Nigeria
Nigeria Men's Nike Football Woven Shorts
Nigeria
Men's Nike Football Woven Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Shorts

Nike shorts: the freedom to move

You're a runner. Cyclist. Footballer. Whatever your sporting passion, you need sports shorts that work as hard as you do. We use tough, technical fabrics, along with our unique Dri-FIT technology that wicks away sweat so it can evaporate fast—helping you stay cool and focused. We add loads of stretch so your Nike shorts flex when you do and hold their shape. Plus, with elasticated waistbands and drawstring ties, everything stays in place—no matter how much you move.

Different sports need different gear, so you'll find a range of specialist designs to match your movement style. Our iconic jogger shorts use lightweight fabrics for easy wear and side splits for ultimate freedom. Look out for supportive linings that ensure extra comfort. All about that compression fit? Choose second-skin materials that give a barely-there feel.

We believe sportswear should look as good as it feels—so you'll find options from simple and muted to bright and bold. Block colours ensure a simple but striking finish, while splashy prints create a standout look. Whatever catches your eye, the Nike Swoosh gives your apparel its badge of quality.