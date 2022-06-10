The Top 4 Yoga Poses to Relax, According to Experts

Globally, many people are negatively affected by stress—and at varying degrees. Fortunately there are a few ways you can work to combat that emotional and physical tension, such as picking up a yoga practice.

Although dialling back on stress often requires a range of strategies—from building better sleep habits to addressing emotional challenges—one important aspect is simply learning to relax more often, says Leela Magavi, M.D., a psychiatrist and regional medical director for Community Psychiatry in Newport Beach, California.

"In many ways, relaxation is a learnt skill", she says. "You need to put more into your day that feels restorative and nourishing, with activities that can reset your body and mind".

That's where yoga can come in. According to a study in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine, yoga can be approached as a complementary treatment. In the study's research, it was found that it can reduce anxiety, stress and depression. Another study, published in the journal Stress & Health found that when people regularly practise yoga, they're less reactive in stressful situations, able to relax better, feel more self-compassion and report having a greater sense of meaning and purpose.

Even if you're not looking to strengthen your mind-body connection, yoga is just one way you can enter a more relaxed state, according to Benedicte Gadron, R.Y.T., yoga instructor at Hilton Head Health. That's because the combination of movement with deep breathing and mindfulness can be a major reset, whenever you're feeling frazzled or overwhelmed. For example, commentary in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine notes that putting yogic-style breathwork together with yoga pose sequences can lower blood pressure and decrease levels of cortisol—the hormone associated with your fight-or-flight response.

To get started on a yoga practice for relaxation, check out these poses and tips.