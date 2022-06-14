Yoga Poses for Back Pain Relief

There are a few yoga poses that you might want to avoid if you have back pain. Asanas that involve backbends can be troublesome. Camel Pose and Full Wheel, for instance, can make your back pain worse.



Any pose that increases discomfort should be avoided until your back feels better. 'In general, yoga poses are a good start for improving posture to help relieve back pain', says Dr Shah, 'but it's always important to determine the root cause for back pain'.



If back pain continues for more than a few weeks or begins to accelerate in terms of frequency or spreads to other areas of the body, he suggests that you speak to your healthcare provider. As always, listen to your body and always honour its needs first to keep it strong and healthy.

See also: Yoga Poses for Stress Relief