|Size
|XS
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|Numeric Size
|6-7
|8-9
|10-12
|14-16
|18-20
|Age
|6-7
|8-9
|10-11
|12-13
|14+
|Performance Equivalent
|22
|22-24
|24-26
|26-28
|28
|Height (in.)
|47 - 51
|51 - 55
|55 - 59
|59 - 63
|63 - 67
|Chest (in.)
|25.5 - 26
|26 - 27
|27 - 29.5
|29.5 - 32
|32 - 35
|Waist (in.)
|23.5 - 24
|24 - 25.5
|25.5 - 27
|27 - 28.5
|28.5 - 29.5
|Hip (in.)
|27 - 28
|28 - 29.5
|29.5 - 31.5
|31.5 - 33.5
|33.5 - 35
Boys' Swimwear
The measurements on the size chart are body measurements. Find your correct size in the chart below.
Scroll horizontally to see more sizes.
|Size
|XS
|S
|M
|L
|Numeric Size
|4
|5
|6
|7
|Age
|3-4
|4-5
|5-6
|6-7
|Height (in.)
|38 - 41
|41 - 43.25
|43.25 - 45.5
|45.5 - 48
|Chest (in.)
|20.75 - 22
|22 - 23.25
|23.25 - 24
|24 - 24.75
|Waist (in.)
|21.25 - 22
|22 - 22.75
|22.75 - 23.25
|23.25 - 23.5
|Hip (in.)
|22 - 23.25
|23.25 - 24
|24 - 24.75
|24.75 - 26
Fit Tips
If one of your measurements is on the borderline between two sizes, order the smaller size for a tighter fit or the larger size for a looser fit.
If your measurements for hips and waist correspond to two different suggested sizes, order the one indicated by your hip measurement.
How To Measure
- CHEST: Measure around the fullest part of your chest, keeping the measuring tape horizontal.
- WAIST: Measure around the narrowest part (typically where your body bends side to side), keeping the tape horizontal.
- HIPS: Measure around the fullest part of your hips, keeping the tape horizontal.