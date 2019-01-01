Running Course

How To Run With Your Dog

An image of your dog, curled up on the couch alone, is burned in your brain every time you step outside for a run. “Why won’t you take me with you?” his sad puppy eyes are most definitely saying. You want to bring him along, but is it just that easy?

“A lot of dogs love to run, but they don’t necessarily know how to go on a run,” says Nike Running Global Head Coach Chris Bennett. Here’s what you’ll need to know before grabbing the leash.