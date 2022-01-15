Is Yoga a Cardio or Strength Training Exercise?

The benefits of yoga can be vast, and it may be an effective way to enhance athletic performance. A study published in 2016 in the International Journal of Yoga found that after 10 weeks of regular yoga, participants had improvements in flexibility and balance as well as an increase in joint mobility and range of motion (ROM).



Yoga can also be beneficial for mental health and stress management. A 2011 study concluded that yoga assists in the reduction of stress, anxiety, depression and chronic pain, in improving sleep, and in enhancing overall well-being and quality of life. In addition to cardio and strength benefits, yoga as a practice often involves deep breaths and meditation.



The research on yoga as physical activity is a bit mixed. In other words, the jury is still out as to whether it actually improves your fitness levels.



A clinical trial published in 2007 in BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine concluded that yoga equates to low levels of physical activity and wouldn't be enough to improve cardiovascular fitness.



However, studies have shown that yoga improves markers of cardiorespiratory fitness. A 2013 systematic review published in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine concluded that yoga may help lower blood pressure, a key marker of cardiovascular fitness.



The research is mixed because yoga is an umbrella term. How you practise it—the intensity, the type, the frequency—determines what benefits you'll get from it. Ideally, incorporating a variety of yoga practices with other types of physical activity will have the best outcomes for your cardio health and body strength.



