How an Exercise Routine Can Help with Depression and Anxiety

Lifting weights can do just as much for your muscles as it can for your mental health. For example, a meta-analysis published in 2018 in JAMA Psychiatry reveals that strength training significantly reduced symptoms of depression in adults, regardless of how many reps, sets and workouts they did.

An earlier review in Sports Medicine found that strength training also lowers anxiety, both in healthy folks and those diagnosed with a physical or mental illness.

Weightlifting hasn't been studied as thoroughly as cardio exercise or yoga, but the mood-boosting mechanisms may be similar. In fact, one clinical trial in The Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology even pitted weightlifting against running and found that both lowered symptoms of depression equally among depressed women.

Experiment with different lifting styles until you find one that clicks. Here are a few types to get you started: