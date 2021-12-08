Five Ways to Bring Yoga into Daily Life

It's easy to allow the day to get away from us while we deal with life's stressors, like a busy work day or family responsibilities. Notice when you start to feel overwhelmed and take time to close your eyes and allow your focus to go to your breath. You may notice a big difference in your stress levels if you make a habit of taking breaks throughout the day to breathe deeply, relax and stay grounded.

The most basic breathing technique you can do is count. One simple option is called the 4-7-8 breathing technique, which is a breathing pattern based on an ancient technique called pranayama, which helps practitioners gain control over their breathing.

It's very simple: First, breathe in through your nose and count for four seconds. Hold your breath for seven seconds, then breathe out slowly through your mouth for eight seconds.

When You're Behind the Wheel

Meditation and mindfulness encompass a variety of different techniques—you don't always have to close your eyes to focus on clearing your mind. Mindfulness can simply mean being more aware of the present moment by noticing your breath, your body and your surroundings, which is actually the safest way to drive.

It's common practice for many people to practise mindfulness while walking, so why not while driving? Release your stress and regain focus and awareness behind the wheel by tuning into your body and your breath. Be aware of the present moment, and if you can do so while still focusing on the road, you can also choose a podcast or other audio to listen to as you're navigating through traffic. When you practise this type of mindfulness and awareness more frequently, it will start to become a habit.

Poses to Try at Your Desk

If you work at a desk—whether you're at home or in an office—you can easily incorporate yoga into your daily breaks. All you need to do is stand up and stretch by bending over and moving and elongating your spine. Not only will these exercises help with blood flow, but they may also help increase flexibility over time.

Forward bend

Take five minutes to lean forwards and try to touch your toes. Start by standing with your legs hips-width distance apart. Raise your arms overhead and slowly lean forwards towards the floor. Try to bring your fingertips to your toes, and if needed, microbend your knees. Bring your weight to the balls of your feet so your hips stay over your ankles. As you bend forwards, exhale, and as you move back to standing, inhale.

You can also use your desk for support and lean forwards while stretching your arms and hands on top of your desk. Bend over slowly so your body is in the shape of an "L" from the side.

Cat-cow

Sit next to your desk and try a few cat-cow poses on all fours. This pose stretches your back as you drop your belly towards the ground while your head moves upwards towards the ceiling. Then move your head back down so your gaze is towards your legs.

Stretch the space in between your shoulders by putting pressure on your hands and pushing the floor away. Breathe out and let go of the stale air and the mid-afternoon workday slump.

Another added benefit? You'll improve your posture, especially if you are sitting for the majority of the day.

Poses to Try During Mealtimes

You may have heard of intuitive eating, which promotes a healthy attitude towards food by tuning in to what your body needs and craves. This is similar to eating mindfully, which simply means taking each bite slowly rather than scoffing the food down, and allowing yourself to really taste what you're eating.

Mindfulness certainly extends to being aware of the kinds of foods you eat on a daily basis. If you're looking to focus on nutrition and create healthy eating habits, use this mindful tactic and make better choices that will fuel your body in a way that feels great and sets you up for success throughout the day.