At-Home Yoga for Beginners

Understand the benefits of yoga so you can get the most out of the practice. Create a yoga space that feels calming and allows room for movement. Invest in a yoga mat and yoga props. Establish a routine to create consistency. Focus on breathing to strengthen the mind-body connection.

Although there are many yoga classes at studios and gyms these days, at-home yoga provides a self-guided practice that allows beginners to build strength and flexibility on their own schedule, and from the comfort of home.

Not sure where to start? Here's a go-to beginner's guide that can help you get started and establish a regular yoga routine, wherever you are.