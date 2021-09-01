5 Signs Your Body Needs a Rest and Recovery Day, According to Experts

You probably know that you need to take it easy, maybe dust off your foam roller, when your shaking quads can barely handle a trip to the bathroom. But soreness, the result of microscopic tears to your muscle fibres from the stress of exercise (and your body's response to repair that damage), isn't the only hint that your body—and mind—might need a lax day.

Powering through soreness may make you feel all kinds of badass. But if you're skipping rest and recovery, your body never has a chance to replenish energy stores and repair damaged tissues, says Andrew Watkins, a certified trainer and the director of strength and conditioning at Sports Performance Lab. This physical stress takes a toll on your body's ability to function at its best. And if you're also dealing with mental and emotional stress (because, life), you'll have an even harder time bouncing back between workouts, leading to further deficiencies and breakdowns instead of gains.

Knowing when to pump the performance brakes is, thankfully, pretty simple. "Your body is a machine, and it's going to let you know when it needs to slow down", says Watkins. Yeah, soreness is a biggie. But it's just one of many signs. Keep an eye out for these less familiar cues that you're in need of some R&R.