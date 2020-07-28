Should I Really Be Running Today? Here's How to Know

The Simple Change

If you're debating a run, ask yourself "How is this run going to make me feel?"



That's advice from Shalane Flanagan, four-time Olympian and a coach for the Bowerman Track Club. "If running is too much of a stress, if something's hurting or you're not going to have a better day because of it, the answer is, 'Today's not the day to run'", she says.



Flanagan, who recently recovered from two knee surgeries, says she's been asking herself this question often. "I have to read the cues and have that honest conversation with myself".



Honesty also means knowing whether you're bailing on a run because you're psyching yourself out, says Bennett. If that's you, he recommends telling yourself you'll go out for only five minutes. You can always stop. You can always walk. But you just might find that starting was the hardest part, and that the 30 minutes you were able to get under your belt were exactly what you needed.



And if you're more of a type-A, gotta-get-it-in runner, heed this message from Brett Kirby, PhD, a human-performance scientist who's worked with some of the world's greatest runners at the Nike Sport Research Lab:



"You want to build a gentle relationship with running, not an aggressive 'I'm going to go and jam lots of miles in and go full steam ahead, then put myself into a hole I can't get out of the next day' one", says Kirby. "That's just intensity for intensity's sake, and I don't think we've seen a lot of success with that type of attitude".