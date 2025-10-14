The Nike Shox Z Shocks and Excites in Style, Comfort and Versatility
Product news
The shockingly versatile Shox Z emphasises comfort in a sleek and minimalist design, with an added bold pop of colour that takes wearers from day to night.
- The Nike Shox Z is an elevated sneaker inspired by its early-aughts predecessors in a new paradoxical bold, minimalist design.
- The Shox Z's lower and more flexible fit compared to previous Shox models, along with its iconic Shox technology, provide for all-day comfort, while its sculpted design and playful look keep its style fun.
- Nike athlete Aryna Sabalenka wore the silhouette to accept her second consecutive US Open trophy.
- The Shox Z first became available in China on nike.com and at select retailers. The silhouette will be released worldwide between October and November 2025, depending on location.
Brace for impact: Nike is releasing the Shox Z. The latest in the brand's Shox collection, the Shox Z is a comfortable sneaker with a minimalist look and a pop of bold style that demands to be noticed.
The style 'shocks' just the same as its predecessors, with a new look that is casual and comfortable enough to wear both day and night.
'In designing the Nike Shox Z, we wanted to create a new look that can be worn to a party or around town, helping athletes feel comfortable and expressive while navigating different spaces, whether they're low-key and casual or a bit more elegant,' says Carlos Escobar, the Shox Z's lead designer. 'This silhouette is cool, it's relaxed, it’s vibrant, all without trying too hard to be sporty or stylish, and it makes a great addition to any closet.'
Indeed, the Shox Z is unlikely to be deemed as 'too much' for running errands, yet it's just enough to wear out to an event.
Like its earlier iterations, the new silhouette has a sharp, sculpted design and a minimalist, playful style. The brand's iconic Shox technology gives it a bold look and a slight platform. The contemporary design also features 'Z' branding and an elegant jewel finish.
But, unlike its predecessors, the sneaker is comfortable enough to wear all day, thanks to its lower and more flexible fit compared to previous Shox models. The Shox Z is also extra durable, thanks to its innovative outsole geometry, which provides a strong grip. While the Shox Z is a sporty lifestyle shoe, this technology gives it a slight performance edge, ideal for any challenges you might encounter during the day. Contributing to the shoe's extraordinary comfort is Nike's Shox technology and soft, expressive upper.
The Nike Shox Z will be available in a variety of colourways, with six on the horizon. Each colourway features colour combinations that ensure a slight contrast between the innovative outsole geometry at the bottom of the silhouette and the rest of the shoe. That sexy additional colour creates just enough pop.
The Shox Z will be released in multiple colourways in the coming months, including:
- A black colourway with red accents at the base and on the grip underneath the shoe (launch colourway)
- A sleek white colourway with silver accents at the heel and a silver Nike Swoosh logo, available summer 2026
- A more demure, neutral bone colourway with a pop of black and light accents
- A luscious chocolate brown colourway with pops of pink
- A neon green colourway with all-over black accents extending to the laces and logo
- The ultimate team red colourway with accents in black
'The Shox Z makes me feel super powerful and high-fashion,' says Nike athlete Aryna Sabalenka. 'When I'm off the court, I like to mix and match more elevated pieces in my wardrobe. The Shox Z takes my outfits to the next level, and they look good with everything.'
The Nike Shox Z first became available in China on nike.com and at select retail partners. It will be released globally between October and November 2025, depending on location.