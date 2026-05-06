The Nike Mad 90 Pack: Futuristic Air Max Expressions That Celebrate Football's Past
Product News
The latest exclusive Air Max 90 designs are inspired by four iconic Nike football boots and historic moments in global football culture.
- Nike's Mad 90 Pack features four football-inspired versions of the iconic Air Max 90 lifestyle sneaker that pay homage to the Nike Hypervenom, Mercurial Vapor 2002, Total90 Laser and Tiempo football boots, as well as the eras in the sport they represent.
- Each style has its own coordinating clothing designs for head-to-toe football looks inspired by football communities around the world.
- The Nike Mad 90 Pack footwear and apparel lines are set for global release on Nike.com and at select Nike partner retailers from 11 May 2026. On 21 May 2026, the designs will launch throughout North America.
Fans of the Nike Air Max 90 and football culture: get ready to unite. Nike is marrying the two by launching the Mad 90 Pack, an exclusive footwear and apparel collection that reimagines the beloved '90s lifestyle sneaker by honouring iconic Nike football boots and the historic moments in the game they represent. It is important to make the distinction that the Mad 90 Pack sneakers are not football boots but, instead, Air Max 90 sneakers designed to pay homage to significant eras in football culture.
The Mad 90 Pack consists of four football-inspired versions of the much-loved Air Max 90, each with its own complementary clothing designs. Each Air Max 90 expression captures the essence of a specific football era, offering fans a chance to relive them while also introducing these nostalgic moments to a new generation of athletes and football fans.
Who the Mad 90 Pack Is a Fit For
The Nike Mad 90 Pack is ideal for different types of Air Max collectors. It works for the diehards who are always on the search for exciting, exclusive styles and limited releases. It appeals to football fans who grew up during the eras in the sport when the Hypervenom, Mercurial Vapor 2002, Total90 Laser or Tiempo were at their peak. It's also perfect for consumers who love football culture and unique streetwear.
Inside the Four Nike Mad 90 Pack Footwear and Apparel Designs
Air Max 90 Hypervenom: the Air Max 90 Hypervenom takes after the original Hypervenom, an iconic Nike boot released in 2013 for players who wanted to own the game. The new silhouette draws inspiration from both the original Hypervenom football boot and the Air Max 90, with a bold orange-and-black design featuring all-over perforations and an orange skeleton graphic that stands out against the black, as seen on the original.
Complementary apparel inspiration: the Air Max 90 Hypervenom pairs with apparel designs that bring to mind Los Angeles, a city defined by self-expression, grit and the power of community.
Air Max 90 Mercurial: the Air Max 90 Mercurial is modelled on the Mercurial Vapor 2002, a classic football boot that changed how footballers and fans think about speed in the sport. The reimagined Air Max 90 silhouette features similar flowing lines and colour shifting to those seen on the original Mercurial. The white Swoosh pops against the black shoe, while the black football-boot tongue is also reminiscent of the original. Additionally, the army green accents of the original boots are seen within the Air unit of the sneaker. Unlike the football boot the sneaker is inspired by, this version features subtle orange accents.
Complementary apparel inspiration: coordinating sportswear celebrates Korean culture's global rise in popularity.
Air Max 90 Total90 Laser: The Air Max 90 Total90 Laser draws its inspiration from the Total90 Laser, a classic boot that represented the playing styles of many leading footballers during the Y2K era. With its bright yellow and black accents and black Swoosh, the Air Max Laser 90 looks a lot like earlier boots in the Air Max range. Other elements are also echoed, such as the iconic skeleton graphic from the original, which can be seen in the Air Max version via a see-through rubber outsole. The front upper of the new exclusive release is entirely black, just like the iconic boots it represents, with a toe-down look very similar to the original style. Instead of the classic Nike Air badge on the heel, the Total90 branding is black. And an accent of red behind the tongue replaces the original red interior liners as a connecting element.
Complementary apparel inspiration: yellow is also a prominent colour in the Total90 apparel pieces, which recall Nike football pieces from the early 2000s that popularised English football culture around the world.
Air Max 90 Tiempo: the Air Max 90 Tiempo brings back the early energy of the 2005 Nike Tiempo. The modern Air Max 90 interpretation features the premium leather, stitching, diamond quilting and collar lining distinctive to the original Tiempo, with a contemporary design that gives off a rebellious vibe. The Air Max version features black with a white Swoosh, like the original, plus green accents to add a subtle pop.
Complementary apparel inspiration: the coordinating Tiempo sportswear pieces pay homage to football culture with an edgy Chinese punk-rock vibe.
Nike Mad 90 Pack Release Dates and Locations
The Mad 90 Pack of Nike footwear and apparel will be released worldwide on Nike.com and at select Nike partner retailers from 11 May 2026 and across North America from 21 May 2026.
FAQs
What is the Nike Mad 90 Pack?
The Nike Mad 90 Pack is a collection of four football-inspired versions of the much-loved Air Max 90, each with its own complementary clothing designs.
Which shoes are in the Nike Mad 90 Pack?
The Nike Mad 90 Pack includes the Hypervenom, Mercurial Vapor 2002, Total90 Laser and Tiempo—all exclusive Nike Air Max releases inspired by the originals.
Are the Mad 90 Pack shoes football boots or sneakers?
The Mad 90 Pack shoes are sneakers inspired by iconic football boots and eras in the sport; they are not football boots.
When will the Nike Mad 90 Pack be released?
The Nike Mad 90 Pack footwear and apparel will be released worldwide from 11 May 2026 and across North America from 21 May 2026.
Where can I buy the Nike Mad 90 Pack?
The Nike Mad 90 Pack can be purchased on Nike.com and from select Nike partner retailers.