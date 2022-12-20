4 New Year's Resolution Ideas—And How to Stick to Them

With the turn of the new year, many embark on healthy lifestyle changes with New Year's resolutions. Looking for some inspiration? Consider goals that focus on mindfulness, movement, rest and healthy eating. Whatever the resolution, small changes can have a big impact on your overall well-being.

Often, the most challenging part of New Year's resolutions isn't creating them—it's sticking to them. According to a study found in a 2021 issue of The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, few people make it a full month before giving up on their New Year's resolutions.

Below, check out these four expert-vetted New Year's resolution ideas—and tips to stick with them.