5 Benefits of Stretching Daily, According to Experts

Miller explains that dynamic stretching involves performing movements in a full range of motion that stretch both the joints and ligaments without ever holding a specific pose.

"Like any type of exercise, you want to ease into a full range of motion when stretching dynamically, eventually working your way up", says Miller.

She adds that while someone who's more conditioned may feel comfortable diving into semi-to-full-range-of-motion stretches straight off the bat, others may choose to limit the range of motion and keep it strictly low impact to reduce pressure on weight-bearing joints. For example, a beginner-friendly, low-impact stretch could be a jumping jack minus the jumping—instead, step each foot out to the side while lifting and lowering your arms in a range that feels comfortable.

Miller also explains that stretching the joints can help prime (or lubricate) them for the workout, but it's important to note that not all joints work in the same way. "Some favour mobility, like ball-in-socket synovial joints at the shoulder or glenohumeral joint and hip, while others favour stability and motion in one plane, like the elbow and knee".

RELATED: The 7 Best Stretches for Shin Splints

"When stretching dynamically, you'll be practising the training method called specificity, which primes your muscles, joints and ligaments for exercises targeting those same areas", she says. "Since your muscles are cold before working out, you'd want to stick to dynamic stretching in order to prevent tearing".

Another reason why dynamic stretching is likely to be done before exercising is because it may increase your body temperature, says Keri Gans, RDN, a Vinyasa-certified yoga teacher. "Examples of dynamic stretching would be walking leg lunges, moving torso twists, cat/cow or arm circles", she says.

Static stretching involves holding a stretch for a period of time (usually between 10 and 30 seconds), says Gans, and should primarily be reserved for the cool-down. "These stretches are typically done when the body is already warm", she adds.

Examples of static stretches include lying on your back with one leg elevated and a strap around the ball of your foot, as well as Anjaneyasana pose (low lunge) or extended Child's pose.