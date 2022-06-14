How to Breathe While Running

Our breath is powerful. Different breath patterns can alter your state of being. That's why during meditation and yoga, you are encouraged to take longer, deeper, slower breaths. It actually calms your nervous system and shifts you into a parasympathetic state—in other words ready to 'rest and digest'. This enables you to connect with your body in the present moment and combat stress.

Then there's the type of breathing you practise on a run. Some runners get into a meditative state whilst running. Their breathing is steady and constant. They get into the flow of the run and may feel like they can continue forever. That's the goal. But for a lot of beginners, huffing and puffing soon into a run is often the obstacle that prevents them from going the distance.

Interestingly, it's common for beginners to say, 'I'm not tired, I'm just out of breath!' Could that be a sign of lower cardiorespiratory fitness? In part. But there's more to it. There's a technique to breathing whilst running, much like there is a technique to running itself. You want to run with your chest up, engaging your core and gazing ahead. You want to power your arms at your side and land on the balls of your feet.

The correct running form is talked about often, but the correct breathing form for running isn't. So how can you control your breathing whilst running? What's the best way to breathe whilst running?

Why Does Your Breathing Rate Increase Whilst Running?

When you inhale, you breathe in air. This air enters your lungs, and oxygen from that air enters your blood. Then, carbon dioxide, a waste product from energy production, enters the lungs from the blood and is breathed out when you exhale. The oxygenated blood travels around your body to your working muscles. These are the basics of gas exchange, but it's helpful to understand when considering the importance of breathing whilst running.

When you exercise, your muscles are working hard. The oxygen that is sent to your muscles is used to convert glucose into something called adenosine triphosphate (ATP). ATP is the energy source that fuels the movement of contractions in working muscles. This creates a higher demand for oxygen, and it also increases the production of carbon dioxide. To keep up, your breathing rate increases to bring in more oxygen for your muscles.

You might assume that breathing more quickly helps to draw in more oxygen. But this isn't actually the case.

Why Is It Important to Know How to Breathe Whilst Running?

Quick, shallow breathing causes the body to offload more carbon dioxide. This makes it harder for the cells to be oxygenated. This type of rapid chest breathing doesn't draw in enough oxygen-rich breath, so your muscles run out of oxygen. Without enough oxygen, the available glucose in the working muscles is converted to lactic acid. As a result, your muscles cramp, you might get a side stitch and you start to feel exhausted.

It's normal for your breathing rate to increase whilst running. But if you start rapid, shallow breathing, it'll only be so long before you have to take a few minutes to catch your breath. Even after your run, you'll be short of breath, despite not feeling like you worked very hard.

This is more of a concern for beginner runners, partly because your muscles are still learning to utilise oxygen efficiently. Regular exercise increases muscle function, requiring less oxygen and producing less carbon dioxide with every contraction. This reduces the amount of air you need to inhale and exhale to do the work.

The more you exercise, the stronger your heart and lung function will be. This can be measured by taking your VO2 max, also known as maximal oxygen consumption. Experienced runners have a higher VO2 max, an indicator that their body is using oxygen more efficiently and they have enhanced lung capacity. Plus, they are more likely to have mastered the art of rhythmic breathing.

Ultimately, controlled and rhythmic breathing is the best way to breathe whilst running. Here are a few types of breath you can practise on your next run.