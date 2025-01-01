  1. Athletics
    2. /
  2. Shoes
    3. /
  3. Studs & Spikes

Track & Field Studs & Spikes(23)

Nike Zoom Rival Multi
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Athletics Multi-Event Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Multi
Athletics Multi-Event Spikes
979 kr
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
979 kr
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Maxfly 2
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
2 549 kr
Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2
Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
2 199 kr
Nike Victory 2
Nike Victory 2 Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Victory 2
Athletics Distance Spikes
2 549 kr
Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite 'Jakob Ingebrigtsen'
Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite 'Jakob Ingebrigtsen' Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite 'Jakob Ingebrigtsen'
Athletics Distance Spikes
2 749 kr
Nike Dragonfly 2 Blueprint
Nike Dragonfly 2 Blueprint Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Dragonfly 2 Blueprint
Athletics Distance Spikes
2 199 kr
Nike Triple Jump Elite 2
Nike Triple Jump Elite 2 Athletics Jumping Spikes
Nike Triple Jump Elite 2
Athletics Jumping Spikes
1 749 kr
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6 Road and Cross-Country Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6
Road and Cross-Country Racing Shoes
979 kr
Nike Zoom Rival Distance
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Distance
Athletics Distance Spikes
979 kr
Nike Dragonfly 2
Nike Dragonfly 2 Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Dragonfly 2
Athletics Distance Spikes
1 999 kr
Nike Zoom Mamba 6
Nike Zoom Mamba 6 Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Zoom Mamba 6
Athletics Distance Spikes
1 599 kr
Nike Zoom Rival Jump
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Athletics Jumping Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Jump
Athletics Jumping Spikes
979 kr
Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite
Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite
Athletics Distance Spikes
2 549 kr
Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2
Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
1 999 kr
Nike Dragonfly XC
Nike Dragonfly XC Cross-Country Spikes
Nike Dragonfly XC
Cross-Country Spikes
1 999 kr
Nike Zoom Rival XC 6
Nike Zoom Rival XC 6 Cross-Country Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival XC 6
Cross-Country Spikes
979 kr
Nike Zoom Javelin Elite 3
Nike Zoom Javelin Elite 3 Athletics Throwing Spikes
Nike Zoom Javelin Elite 3
Athletics Throwing Spikes
1 849 kr
Nike Victory 2 'Jakob Ingebrigtsen'
Nike Victory 2 'Jakob Ingebrigtsen' Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Victory 2 'Jakob Ingebrigtsen'
Athletics Distance Spikes
2 749 kr
Nike Zoom Ja Fly 4
Nike Zoom Ja Fly 4 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Zoom Ja Fly 4
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
1 599 kr
Nike Victory 2
Nike Victory 2 Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Victory 2
Athletics Distance Spikes
50% off
Nike Pole Vault Elite
Nike Pole Vault Elite Athletics Jumping Spikes
Nike Pole Vault Elite
Athletics Jumping Spikes
29% off
Nike High Jump Elite
Nike High Jump Elite Athletics Jumping Spikes
Nike High Jump Elite
Athletics Jumping Spikes
49% off