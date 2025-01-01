  1. Nike Sportswear
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Trousers & Tights

Sportswear Trousers & Tights(140)

Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Club Fleece
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
699 kr
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
749 kr
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
449 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
28% off
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
29% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
29% off
Nike ACG Lungs
Nike ACG Lungs Therma-FIT Repel 'Tuff Fleece' Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG Lungs
Therma-FIT Repel 'Tuff Fleece' Trousers
29% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
29% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
29% off
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Trousers
29% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Nike Club
Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
29% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cargo Trousers
29% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers (Extended Size)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers (Extended Size)
449 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Cargo Trousers
29% off
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Men's Cargo Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Men's Cargo Trousers
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
699 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
29% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
Just In
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
449 kr
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Mini-Rib Flared Leggings
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Tight Mini-Rib Flared Leggings
29% off
Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
Nike Sportswear Standard Issue Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
18% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Fleece Joggers
29% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Chino Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Chino Trousers
29% off
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Trousers
Nike Air
Older Kids' Trousers
29% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Girls' Loose Trousers
28% off
Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
Nike Sportswear Standard Issue Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Trousers
28% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Nike Sportswear Classic
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
29% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
28% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
28% off
Nike Sportswear City Utility EasyOn
Nike Sportswear City Utility EasyOn Older Kids' Fleece Trousers
Nike Sportswear City Utility EasyOn
Older Kids' Fleece Trousers
29% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Corduroy Chino Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Corduroy Chino Trousers
29% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
28% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
28% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cargo Trousers
29% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
29% off
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Windrunner
Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
29% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Woven Cargo Trousers
34% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Balloon Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Balloon Trousers
24% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Fleece Cargo Trousers
33% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Trousers
34% off
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Men's Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Men's Joggers
24% off
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women's Mid-Rise Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Women's Mid-Rise Cargo Trousers
34% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
34% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers Younger Kids' Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers
Younger Kids' Trousers
29% off
Nike Life
Nike Life Men's Carpenter Trousers
Nike Life
Men's Carpenter Trousers
29% off
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Women's Fleece Trousers
Nike Solo Swoosh
Women's Fleece Trousers
29% off
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Women's Mid-Rise Slim Knit Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Women's Mid-Rise Slim Knit Trousers
24% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Mid-Rise Velour Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Mid-Rise Velour Trousers
29% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
29% off