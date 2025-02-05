  1. Jordan
    2. /
  2. New Releases
    3. /
  3. Shoes

New Boys Jordan Shoes

Kids 
(1)
Boys
Shop By Price 
(0)
Shoe Height 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Size 
(0)
Air Jordan 1 Mid
undefined undefined
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
1 449 kr
Jordan Flight Club '91
undefined undefined
Just In
Jordan Flight Club '91
Older Kids' Shoe
1 399 kr
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
undefined undefined
Just In
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
1 249 kr
Tatum 3
undefined undefined
Just In
Tatum 3
Baby/Toddler Shoes
699 kr
Jordan 1 Mid RM EasyOn
undefined undefined
Just In
Jordan 1 Mid RM EasyOn
Younger Kids' Shoes
999 kr
Jordan Flight Court
undefined undefined
Just In
Jordan Flight Court
Men's Shoes
1 399 kr
Tatum 3
undefined undefined
Just In
Tatum 3
Younger Kids' Shoes
949 kr
Baby Jordan '85
undefined undefined
Launching in SNKRS
Baby Jordan '85
Baby/Toddler Shoes
1 099 kr
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Black Toe'
undefined undefined
Launching in SNKRS
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Black Toe'
Younger Kids' Shoes
1 149 kr
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Black Toe'
undefined undefined
Launching in SNKRS
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Black Toe'
Baby/Toddler Shoes
879 kr
Air Jordan 1 Low
undefined undefined
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
1 199 kr
Air Jordan 1 Mid
undefined undefined
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
1 399 kr
Jordan 1 Mid
undefined undefined
Jordan 1 Mid
Younger Kids' Shoes
1 099 kr
Jordan 1 Mid
undefined undefined
Jordan 1 Mid
Baby/Toddler Shoes
799 kr
Jordan 1 Low Alt
undefined undefined
Jordan 1 Low Alt
Baby/Toddler Shoes
749 kr
Jordan 1 Low Alt
undefined undefined
Jordan 1 Low Alt
Younger Kids' Shoes
949 kr
Jordan 1 Mid RM EasyOn
undefined undefined
Jordan 1 Mid RM EasyOn
Baby/Toddler Shoes
799 kr
Jordan Spizike Low
undefined undefined
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
1 549 kr
Jordan Flight Court
undefined undefined
Jordan Flight Court
Baby/Toddler Shoes
749 kr
Jordan Flight Court
undefined undefined
Jordan Flight Court
Younger Kids' Shoes
949 kr
Jordan Flight Court
undefined undefined
Jordan Flight Court
Older Kids' Shoes
1 149 kr
Jordan Franchise
undefined undefined
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
299 kr
Jordan Franchise
undefined undefined
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
299 kr
Tatum 3
undefined undefined
Tatum 3
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 199 kr