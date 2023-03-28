Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Girls Extended Sizes Clothing

      Kids 
      (1)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Studio Classes 
      (0)
      Neck Style 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (1)
      Extended Sizes
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra (Extended Size)
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      269 kr
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
      499 kr
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers (Extended Size)
      849 kr
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers (Extended Size)
      449 kr
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings (Extended Size)
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
      399 kr
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts (Extended Size)
      329 kr
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Crew (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Crew (Extended Size)
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Training Top (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Training Top (Extended Size)
      Nike Trophy
      Nike Trophy Older Kids' (Girls') Bra (Extended Size)
      Nike Trophy
      Older Kids' (Girls') Bra (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie (Extended Size)
      949 kr
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      629 kr