Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Chelsea F.C. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (1)
      Chelsea F.C.
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kit Type 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Chelsea F.C. Travel
      Chelsea F.C. Travel Men's Fleece Football Hoodie
      Chelsea F.C. Travel
      Men's Fleece Football Hoodie
      Chelsea F.C. Club Fleece
      Chelsea F.C. Club Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
      Chelsea F.C. Club Fleece
      Men's Pullover Hoodie
      Chelsea F.C. Repeat
      Chelsea F.C. Repeat Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
      Chelsea F.C. Repeat
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
      749 kr
      Chelsea F.C.
      Chelsea F.C. Men's 1/2-Zip Fleece Football Hoodie
      Sold Out
      Chelsea F.C.
      Men's 1/2-Zip Fleece Football Hoodie
      949 kr
      Chelsea F.C. Club Fleece
      Chelsea F.C. Club Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
      Chelsea F.C. Club Fleece
      Men's Pullover Hoodie
      Chelsea F.C. Repeat
      Chelsea F.C. Repeat Men's Nike Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Repeat
      Men's Nike Full-Zip Hoodie
      849 kr
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hoodie
      Chelsea F.C.
      Chelsea F.C. Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C.
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
      Chelsea F.C. Club Fleece
      Chelsea F.C. Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      Chelsea F.C. Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie

      Chelsea hoodies & sweatshirts: bring the heat

      What does it mean to be a Chelsea fan? The team's followers have one thing in common: showing their unwavering support at every opportunity. It's now easier than ever to rep your team colours with pride, thanks to our Chelsea F.C. hoodies. These hoodies and sweatshirts are fit for the pros—expect to see the club's iconic lion crest alongside our statement Swoosh.

      Our Chelsea sweatshirts and zip-up hoodies are the perfect partners for chilly outdoor games. Look out for designs with roomy hoods to keep your head and ears covered, or choose options made from soft fleece fabrics that trap heat inside. If you struggle to keep your hands warm in the stands, a Chelsea sweatshirt with added pockets is a must.

      Training with your own squad? We've got plenty of options designed with our Dri-FIT technology, moving sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. Pull them on over your team strip to build heat during warm-ups before the action begins. They're great for cool-downs as well—helping to protect your muscles after a training session.