Backpacks for Boys on the Go
Send him to school or practice carrying a Nike boys' backpack to help him stay organised for a full day of success. Choose from classic backpacks, drawstring bags, duffel bags and more. Many boys' bags feature spacious storage for things like boys' trainers, breathable mesh pockets, zip pockets for protection and padded straps for comfortable wear. Some unique styles have wet/dry storage compartments ideal for boys' football boots after a long day on a muddy field as well as water-resistant coated pockets to protect gear from rain or wet items.
Finding the right storage to match his unique style is quick and easy with the wide range of colours, sizes and designs available in bags and backpacks for boys. He can head off to class with all his books in one backpack or to practice with his shoes and gear properly organised in a spacious boys' duffel bag. Browse even more boys' accessories including socks, hats, balls and gloves or shop a wide range of backpacks and bags for kids, girls, men and women so even the smallest accessory has its own space.