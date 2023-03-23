Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Black Friday Football Deals 2022

      ShoesTops & T-Shirts
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Kit Type 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      CR7
      CR7 Older Kids' Pullover Football Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      CR7
      Older Kids' Pullover Football Hoodie
      749 kr
      Nike Phantom GX Pro FG
      Nike Phantom GX Pro FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Phantom GX Pro FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      1 699 kr
      Nike Phantom GX Academy MG
      Nike Phantom GX Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phantom GX Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      949 kr
      F.C. Barcelona
      F.C. Barcelona Men's Nike Football T-Shirt
      F.C. Barcelona
      Men's Nike Football T-Shirt
      329 kr
      F.C. Barcelona
      F.C. Barcelona Women's Nike Dri-FIT Anthem Football Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Anthem Football Jacket
      949 kr
      FFF Strike
      FFF Strike Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF Strike
      Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      1 149 kr
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Club IC
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Club IC Indoor/Court Football Shoe
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Club IC
      Indoor/Court Football Shoe
      Paris Saint-Germain 2021/2022 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2021/2022 Stadium Fourth Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2021/2022 Stadium Fourth
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite AG-Pro
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite AG-Pro Artificial-Grass Football Boots
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite AG-Pro
      Artificial-Grass Football Boots
      RB Leipzig 2021/22 Stadium Home
      RB Leipzig 2021/22 Stadium Home Older Kids' Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      RB Leipzig 2021/22 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Football Shirt
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Match Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Match Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Match Fourth
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      1 599 kr
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Men's Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Men's Football Tracksuit
      899 kr
      FFF Dri-FIT Academy Pro
      FFF Dri-FIT Academy Pro Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF Dri-FIT Academy Pro
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
      FFF 2022 Stadium Away
      FFF 2022 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG
      Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      849 kr
      Nike Guard Lock
      Nike Guard Lock Football Guard Sleeves (1 Pair)
      Nike Guard Lock
      Football Guard Sleeves (1 Pair)
      89 kr
      Inter Milan 2021/22 Stadium Away
      Inter Milan 2021/22 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Inter Milan 2021/22 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Women's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Club TF
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Club TF Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Club TF
      Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      499 kr
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      169 kr
      England 2022 Stadium Home/Away
      England 2022 Stadium Home/Away Older Kids' Nike Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      England 2022 Stadium Home/Away
      Older Kids' Nike Football Shorts
      399 kr

      Nike Black Friday football: gear up to play

      Bench your old kit and grab fresh deals in our Nike Black Friday football sale. We're talking sportswear that helps you perform at your best, from essential, supportive sports bras and comfy socks to sweat-wicking tops and shorts. When cold weather is your real opponent, our stretchy leggings, warm joggers and close-fitting drill tops help regulate your body's heat.

      Need new footwear? Our football boots are built for speed. Shop your favourite styles in your colourway of choice—you can even get your pair personalised. We've got boots for every type of ground, whether it's hard, soft or 4G. Moulded studs help you achieve precise sprints and turns, while supportive ankle fabrics and cushioning give that extra bounce.

      Whether you're playing or cheering in the stands, we've got the gear for you. Get Nike Black Friday football deals on breathable tops that keep you cool and focused. Look out for styles with Dri-FIT fabric—it wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can dry fast. Meanwhile, our weather-beating outerwear lets you show up to support, no matter how cold it gets.