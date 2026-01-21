  1. Nike Black Friday
Nike Black Friday Air Force 1 2025

Nike Black Friday Air Force 1 deals: power your performance

In our Nike Black Friday Air Force 1 sale, you'll find legendary basketball shoes that are reimagined for today's players. Expect engineered outsoles that are built for movement. Supportive inner soles for maximum comfort. And sleek designs that carry you from the court to the street in effortless style. With our Nike Black Friday Air Force 1 deals, now is the perfect time to get these iconic shoes for less.


A great sports shoe begins with the outsole. That's why we make our Nike Air Force 1 trainers with engineered tread patterns that are optimised for sudden stops, sharp pivots and lightning-fast travel. Durable rubber materials mean they're built to take plenty of action. Shopping for someone who likes to train hard? Look out for stitched overlays on the uppers in our Nike Black Friday Air Force 1 deals. These deliver durability and support, with a nod to our heritage style.


At the heart of our Air Force 1 footwear is the iconic Nike Air unit. This acclaimed cushioning system soaks up impact when you're sprinting, pivoting or jumping—helping to protect your muscles and joints. This shoe's lightweight design won't weigh you down on the court. Meanwhile, the springy, propulsive feel sets you free to move. Combine all of this with cushioned collars that deliver a snug, chafe-free feel, and you're ready to test your limits.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. Ready to join us? Look for Nike Black Friday Air Force 1 deals with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.