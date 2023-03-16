Skip to main content
      1. Basketball
        2. /
      2. Shoes

      Basketball Mid Top Shoes

      Nike Air Zoom Crossover
      Nike Air Zoom Crossover Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Zoom Crossover
      Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      949 kr
      Nike Renew Elevate 3
      Nike Renew Elevate 3 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Renew Elevate 3
      Basketball Shoes
      949 kr
      Giannis Immortality 2
      Giannis Immortality 2 Basketball Shoes
      Giannis Immortality 2
      Basketball Shoes
      949 kr
      Nike Air Deldon 'Deldon Designs'
      Nike Air Deldon 'Deldon Designs' Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Deldon 'Deldon Designs'
      Basketball Shoes
      1 349 kr
      Air Jordan XXXVII
      Air Jordan XXXVII Basketball Shoes
      Air Jordan XXXVII
      Basketball Shoes
      2 099 kr
      Air Jordan XXXVII
      Air Jordan XXXVII Basketball Shoes
      Air Jordan XXXVII
      Basketball Shoes
      2 149 kr
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2 Men's Shoes
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Men's Shoes
      1 349 kr
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      949 kr
      Air Jordan XXXVII Satou
      Air Jordan XXXVII Satou Women's Basketball Shoes
      Air Jordan XXXVII Satou
      Women's Basketball Shoes
      2 099 kr
      Zion 2
      Zion 2 Men's Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      1 349 kr
      LeBron Witness 7
      LeBron Witness 7 Basketball Shoes
      LeBron Witness 7
      Basketball Shoes
      1 299 kr
      Nike x Ambush Air Adjust Force
      Nike x Ambush Air Adjust Force Men's Shoes
      Nike x Ambush Air Adjust Force
      Men's Shoes
      2 349 kr
      Zion 2
      Zion 2 Men's Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      1 449 kr
      Nike Air Zoom Crossover
      Nike Air Zoom Crossover Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Zoom Crossover
      Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      899 kr
      Zion 2 PF
      Zion 2 PF Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2 PF
      Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      999 kr
      Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase
      Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes
      Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes
      Nike Team Hustle D 10
      Nike Team Hustle D 10 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      Nike Team Hustle D 10
      Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Max Impact 4
      Nike Air Max Impact 4 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Max Impact 4
      Basketball Shoes
      1 149 kr
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      649 kr
      Air Jordan 5 Retro
      Air Jordan 5 Retro Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 5 Retro
      Women's Shoes
      2 349 kr
      Nike Air Max Impact 4
      Nike Air Max Impact 4 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Max Impact 4
      Basketball Shoes
      1 099 kr
      Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase
      Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Nike Air More Uptempo Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Older Kids' Shoes
      1 449 kr
      Zion 2
      Zion 2 Men's Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      1 349 kr