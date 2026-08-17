Air Force 1 low top shoes: upgraded classics
Nike Air Force 1 low shoes combine a clean, streamlined look with lasting comfort. With their comfortable and timeless construction, low top AF-1 trainers provide a statement feel combined with a soft ride. Our selection includes models with a subtle platform to give you a little extra height, alongside elevated designs in luxe suede leather. You'll also find junior sizes, including older kids' trainers and EasyOn versions for the littlest feet, which slip on and off. This means the whole family can enjoy heritage style and premium quality.
When you get a pair of Air Force 1 low top trainers, you get technology, looks and comfort all wrapped into one. The AF-1 design was introduced by Nike in 1982 as the first basketball shoes to include Nike Air technology. You'll find that same soft and springy cushioning in today's models, in a refined, lightweight version. A padded, low-cut collar ramps up the comfort while creating a sleek look. Meanwhile, perforations on the toe cap allow ventilation and that signature AF-1 aesthetic.
Pick a pair of Nike Air Force 1 low trainers in timeless block colours. To really stand out, choose from a range of limited-edition shades and prints honouring our AF-1 low shoes' status as a street icon. Whatever you go for, you can expect soft leather uppers that soften and develop vintage character with wear. Plus, grippy rubber soles provide excellent traction and come with cupsole stitching for durability.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our mission, choose AF-1 Nike low trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.