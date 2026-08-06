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ACG Jackets

(36)
Nike ACG 'Five Towers'
Nike ACG 'Five Towers' Men's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Five Towers'
Men's UV Protection Jacket
1 549 kr
Nike ACG 'Five Towers'
Nike ACG 'Five Towers' Women's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Five Towers'
Women's UV Protection Jacket
1 549 kr
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's UV Protection Trail-Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's UV Protection Trail-Running Jacket
1 299 kr
Nike ACG GOAT
Nike ACG GOAT Pack Vest (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG GOAT
Pack Vest (5L)
1 549 kr
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights' Snow jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Snow jacket
4 599 kr
Nike ACG 'Misery Ridge'
Nike ACG 'Misery Ridge' Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Misery Ridge'
Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
5 749 kr
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
2 049 kr
Nike ACG PrimaLoft® 'Skull Peak'
Nike ACG PrimaLoft® 'Skull Peak' Men's Storm-FIT Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG PrimaLoft® 'Skull Peak'
Men's Storm-FIT Jacket
3 449 kr
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier'
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier' Men's Therma-FIT ADV Windproof Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier'
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Windproof Jacket
2 049 kr
Nike ACG 'Lava Loft'
Nike ACG 'Lava Loft' Men's Therma-FIT Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Loft'
Men's Therma-FIT Jacket
3 299 kr
Nike ACG 'Aireez'
Nike ACG 'Aireez' Men's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Aireez'
Men's UV Protection Jacket
1 299 kr
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks'
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Trail Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Trail Running Jacket
2 899 kr
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Women's UV-Resistant Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Women's UV-Resistant Jacket
2 299 kr
Nike ACG 'Five Towers'
Nike ACG 'Five Towers' Men's UV-Protective Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Five Towers'
Men's UV-Protective Jacket
1 799 kr
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Full-Zip Jacket
1 399 kr
Nike ACG 'Five Towers'
Nike ACG 'Five Towers' Pack Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Five Towers'
Pack Jacket
3 349 kr
Nike ACG 'Morpho'
Nike ACG 'Morpho' Women's Storm-FIT ADV Rain Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Morpho'
Women's Storm-FIT ADV Rain Jacket
3 099 kr
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier'
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier' Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier'
Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
2 299 kr
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow' Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
2 899 kr
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti' Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Gilet
1 299 kr
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Printed Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Printed Gilet
1 249 kr
Nike ACG 'Phantazma'
Nike ACG 'Phantazma' Women's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Phantazma'
Women's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
2 049 kr
ACG
ACG Older Kids' Phantazama Jacket
ACG
Older Kids' Phantazama Jacket
1 499 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Trail Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Men's Trail Running Jacket
1 399 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Utility Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Utility Gilet
799 kr
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Men's UV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Men's UV Jacket
2 299 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Reversible Jacket
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Reversible Jacket
1 749 kr
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow' Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
2 999 kr
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft® Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
4 049 kr
Nike ACG 'Phantazma'
Nike ACG 'Phantazma' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Phantazma'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
1 849 kr
Inter Milan 'Lava Flow' SE
Inter Milan 'Lava Flow' SE Women's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Vest
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 'Lava Flow' SE
Women's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Vest
2 649 kr
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake'
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake'
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
4 049 kr
Nike ACG 'Skull Peak Dolomite'
Nike ACG 'Skull Peak Dolomite' Storm-FIT Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Skull Peak Dolomite'
Storm-FIT Jacket
5 749 kr
Nike ACG 'Lava Loft'
Nike ACG 'Lava Loft' Women's Therma-FIT Trail Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Loft'
Women's Therma-FIT Trail Running Jacket
3 149 kr
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow' Older Kids' Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Older Kids' Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
1 899 kr
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow' Men's Therma-FIT ADV Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Gilet
29% off
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Utility Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Utility Gilet
799 kr
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Men's UV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Men's UV Jacket
2 299 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Reversible Jacket
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Reversible Jacket
1 749 kr
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow' Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
2 999 kr
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft® Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
4 049 kr
Nike ACG 'Phantazma'
Nike ACG 'Phantazma' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Phantazma'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
1 849 kr
Inter Milan 'Lava Flow' SE
Inter Milan 'Lava Flow' SE Women's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Vest
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 'Lava Flow' SE
Women's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Vest
2 649 kr
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake'
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake'
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
4 049 kr
Nike ACG 'Skull Peak Dolomite'
Nike ACG 'Skull Peak Dolomite' Storm-FIT Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Skull Peak Dolomite'
Storm-FIT Jacket
5 749 kr
Nike ACG 'Lava Loft'
Nike ACG 'Lava Loft' Women's Therma-FIT Trail Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Loft'
Women's Therma-FIT Trail Running Jacket
3 149 kr
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow' Older Kids' Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Older Kids' Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
1 899 kr
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow' Men's Therma-FIT ADV Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Gilet
29% off

Nike ACG jackets & gilets: give your best in any weather

When conditions are poor, you can still play your best, thanks to Nike ACG jackets. Layers featuring Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology help you stay comfortable in harsh weather. This combines windproof and water-repellent fabric with advanced engineering. We're talking taped seams, elastic cuffs and bungee cord hems that keep the wind and rain out. On changeable days, reach for a jacket that packs down into its own pocket, so that it's easy to carry when you're on the go. Or when the temperature drops, pull on a layer with fleece-lined pockets to keep your hands cosy.


Lock in warmth without excess weight with one of our ACG jackets. If you're getting ready to run, lightweight shell layers protect you from the elements while creating a streamlined feel. When the temperature drops, go for a fleece featuring our innovative Therma-FIT technology. The smart fabric traps your natural body heat between the brushed fibres to give you an extra layer of warmth, with no added bulk. It's the same science at work in our puffer coats, too. Lightweight insulation with tiny fibres creates pockets of air, which helps hold in heat while letting moisture escape. This means they need less filling for the same cosy feel, so you can enjoy better movement and breathability.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Nike ACG jackets with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.