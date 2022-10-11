Fit Tips

Tall Sizes: Note that some of our shorts are available in different lengths. For example, size 32+2 is 2" (5cm approx.) longer in length than our regular fit. Tall sizes are only available for selected styles.

If one of your body measurements is on the borderline between two sizes, order the smaller size for a tighter fit or the larger size for a looser fit. If your body measurements for hips and waist correspond to two different suggested sizes, order the one indicated by your hip measurement.

How To Measure