Nike Factory Store Noventa

Nike Factory Store Noventa

Open • Closes at 20:00

Via Marco Polo, 1

Via Marco Polo, 1

Noventa Di Piave, Veneto, 30020, IT

+39-04213 07899

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Store Hours

Mon - Sun: 10:00 - 20:00

Services

  • Return Information

    Return Information

    This store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.

  • Bra Fit by Nike Fit

    Bra Fit by Nike Fit

    Fit is everything. Get the right bra and the right fit for your favourite activities.

  • Nike Gift Cards

    Nike Gift Cards

    This store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.

  • Sale 24/7

    Sale 24/7

    Save big at any time online.

  • Nike Recycling & Donation

    Nike Recycling & Donation

    Recycling + Donation helps reduce waste by cleaning and donating or recycling used shoes and apparel. It’s how we make sure what’s already been worn lives on, even when you’re done wearing it. Conditions do apply.

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