NIKE - Doha City Centre

NIKE - Doha City Centre

Open • Closes at 22:00

Umm Salal Mohammad, Ad Dawḩah, Qatar.

DOHA, Doha, 00000, QA

97444377987

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Store Hours

Mon - Wed: 10:00 - 22:00
Thu - Fri: 10:00 - 00:00
Sat - Sun: 10:00 - 22:00

Services

  • Return Information

    Return Information

    This store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.

  • Bra Fit by Nike Fit

    Bra Fit by Nike Fit

    Fit is everything. Get the right bra and the right fit for your favourite activities.

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