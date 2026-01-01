Find a Nike Store
Nike Atlantic Center
625 Atlantic Ave, Suite 104
Brooklyn, NY, 11217-2169, US
Nike Battery Park
200 Vesey Street, Suite #118
New York, NY, 10281-5524, US
Nike Clearance Store - Flushing Queens
Sky View Center
40-24 College Point Blvd. STE B204
Flushing, NY, 11354-5111, US
Nike Clearance Store - Niagara Falls
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls
1886 Military Rd., Space 91-A
Niagara Falls, NY, 14304-1772, US
Nike Factory Store - Deer Park
201 The Arches Cir
Deer Park, NY, 11729-7058, US
Nike Factory Store - East New York
410 Gateway Drive
Brooklyn, NY, 11239-2824, US
Nike Factory Store - Finger Lakes
Waterloo Premium Outlets
655 NY-318, Suite 13
Waterloo, NY, 13165-5569, US
Nike Factory Store - Harlem
5 W. 125th Street
New York, NY, 10027-4861, US
Nike Factory Store - North Bronx
340 Baychester Ave.
Bronx, NY, 10475-4588, US
Nike Factory Store - Oceanside
The Sands Shopping Center - Oceanside
3557 Long Beach Rd.
Oceanside, NY, 11572-5702, US
Nike Factory Store - Riverhead
Tanger Outlet Center - Riverhead
200 Tanger Mall Dr., Suite 1520
Riverhead, NY, 11901-6402, US
Nike Factory Store - Staten Island
Empire Outlets
15 Richmond Terrace, Suite 300
Staten Island, NY, 10301-1986, US
Nike Factory Store - Woodbury
Woodbury Common Premium Outlets
600 Race Track Lane
Central Valley, NY, 10917-6203, US
Nike House of Innovation NYC
650 5th Avenue
New York, NY, 10019-6108, US
Nike Soho
611 Broadway
New York, NY, 10012-2608, US