Jordan Brand Wings Programmes

OUR PURPOSE IS TO CREATE
INSPIRATION AND ACCESS THAT HELPS
YOUTH CREATE A BETTER FUTURE.
We believe the ball should bounce the same for everyone and that education and access
have the power to promote diversity, inclusion and equality.
Jordan Brand isn't just what you wear or how you play. It's the confidence to find your voice, own your style and change the game both on and off the court. Driven by the legacy of Michael Jordan, we inspire the world to achieve greatness on their own terms.
JORDAN SCHOLARS PROGRAMME
WINGS CLASS OF 2024
Among the brand's core principles is strengthening the community through investment in youth. Michael
Jordan's parents instilled in him the value of education, and our Jordan Wings programmes offer access to
opportunities that can level the playing field for young people all over the world.
From the parks of Chicago to the streets of Beijing, the courts of New York to the lycées of Paris, the Jumpman community shows up, shows out and changes the game every day. In 2016 we rededicated our support to this community with a singular focus: to break down the barriers that hold them back, and help them fly.
OUR PARTNERS
Today, Jordan Brand Wings works with more than 30 partners globally to unlock access to education and mentorship for disadvantaged youth.
JORDAN DESIGN PROGRAMME
The Design Programme is for those with creative passions or ambitions, whether they dream of pursuing design school, launching their own brand or creating products for social change. The programme includes sessions with designers and product creation teams. We also support partners who aid in building portfolios and advise students towards creative industries and education.
BEYOND BASKETBALL
Beyond Basketball is a basketball culture melting pot, geared towards sparking passion in students. The experience uses sport as a launchpad into other creative outlets while also instilling life skills.
COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT
COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES
See the list of schools our scholars have attended.
