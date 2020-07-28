Trained Podcast: Michael B. Jordan

Greatness isn't born, it's trained. With that in mind, Nike's "Trained" podcast series explores the cutting edge of holistic fitness to help make you a better trainer and athlete. Tune in to discover the latest innovations, insights and trends from industry experts in the training world.



Join Ryan as he chats with one of the fittest actors in Hollywood, Michael B Jordan. In this episode, we learn that Michael isn't just hitting the gym for the big screen; with the help of his personal trainer Corey Calliet, he's made training a lifestyle. Michael and Corey take us through their film-ready routines, how they've built an unbreakable bond with one another and the relentless push to be the best versions of themselves.