French Footballer Florine Kouessan and Her Club, Witch FC

How is women's football growing in France?

When I was younger, football was definitely considered to be an activity reserved for the boys. My brothers would even joke sometimes that they only wanted to play with other boys when they wanted me to feel excluded. But as the years pass, I have noticed women insisting on taking their rightful spot. From the professional levels, which are garnering more attention, to the women's world championship that took place in France last summer, to women being put under more of a spotlight in the media. Women's football went from being underappreciated to not even being debated at all. Now, it makes sense to see it on TV and in magazines.



In the past two to three years, I have seen things that I would have never imagined before. I see adverts for women's football, and they seem natural. I'm delighted to have seen this evolution, because it has motivated me to go out and seek a women's team to play with on a regular basis. Even though I loved playing, I didn't picture myself joining a squad, like I ended up doing.